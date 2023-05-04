Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 (1975)

Ferrari Dino 308 GT4

First registration 01.1975

Swiss delivery

Swiss street legal with veteran entry

The Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 shown here is an early and therefore immaculate Dino 308 GT4. This beautiful car was last owned 36 years ago and has always been cherished and cared for. The engine was overhauled about 13,000 km ago, the carburetor, ignition and brakes were also overhauled. This Dino 308 GT4 is in High Maintenance, Very Original and Ast Approved Collector condition. Lots of documents since 1981, complete original instrument cluster and original instruction manual also belong to the car.

The Dino 308 GT4 was the first Ferrari to be fitted as standard with an eight-cylinder engine, originally an evolution of Ferrari’s racing department, and built from 1974 to 1980. The powerful high-revving engine was used in many other Ferraris for many years after that.

A special feature of the Dino 308 GT 4 is that, like its predecessor, the Dino 246, it bears the Dino brand name and not the usual Ferrari logo. Enzo Ferrari ran Ferrari’s small models under the Dino name for a number of years in memory of his late son, Alfredo “Dino” Ferrari. It wasn’t until May 1976 that the Dino brand name was replaced by Ferrari on the 308 GT 4 model. Ferrari introduced an upgrade kit for this. A total of 2,826 Dino 308 GT 4s were built in the six years of construction, and 1,332 Dino 308 GT 4s.

Exceptionally, the Dino’s body was designed not by Pininfarina, but by Bertone.

Bugs, errors, and prior sale reserved.

More detailed pictures of the Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 can be found on our website www.lutziger-classiccars.com

English:

Ferrari Dino 308 GT4

First registration 01.1975

Swiss delivery

Registration on Swiss roads with veteran entry

The Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 shown here is an early and therefore immaculate Dino 308 GT4. This beautiful car was last owned over 36 years ago and has always been well cared for. About 13,000 km ago the engine was overhauled, so the carburetor, ignition and brakes were modified. This Dino 308 GT4 is in top maintained, highly original, Veteran approved collector condition. There are many receipts from 1981, as well as the complete original toolkit and original owner’s manual.

The Dino 308 GT4 was the first Ferrari to be equipped as standard with an eight-cylinder power unit, originally an evolution of Ferrari’s racing division, and built from 1974 to 1980. The powerful, high-revving engine was used in many other Ferraris for many years after that. .

A special feature of the Dino 308 GT 4 is that, like its predecessor, the Dino 246, it bears the Dino brand name and not the usual Ferrari logo. Enzo Ferrari ran Ferrari miniature models under the Dino name for a few years in memory of his late son, Alfredo “Dino” Ferrari. It wasn’t until May 1976 that the Dino brand name was replaced by Ferrari on the 308 GT 4 model. Ferrari introduced a retrofit kit for this. A total of 2,826 units of the Dino 308 GT 4 were built in its six years of production, and 1,332 units of the pure Dino 308 GT 4.

For once, the Dino’s body was designed not by Pininfarina, but by Bertone.

Bugs, errors, and prior sale reserved.

Furthermore, detailed photos of the Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 can be found on our homepage www.lutziger-classiccars.com