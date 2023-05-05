DON’T NOD will release Harmony: The Fall of Reverie in June

French indie developer and publisher DON’T NOD recently announced the release dates for its latest narrative game, Harmony: The Fall of Reverie. The game will be released on June 8 for PC (via Steam) and Nintendo Switch and on June 22 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. As part of LudoNarraCon, which takes place May 4-8, there will be a free-to-play Steam demo of Harmony: The Fall of Reverie. This demo is available until May 21 and includes the first chapter of the game featuring locations, story, and characters. Members of the development team will also do a demo presentation on the game’s Steam page.

In this game, you take on the role of Polly, a young woman who searches for her missing mother and discovers that she has the gift of clairvoyance which connects her to another world called Reverie, where she becomes Harmony. Players must attempt to restore balance between the real world and the world of aspirations in Reverie by choosing an aspiration that will become the new heart of humanity and using crystals obtained through choices and interactions with the aspirations, unlocking important nodes in the story and altering the course of destiny.

Apart from the captivating storyline, the game also offers a delightful cast of characters and a universe to explore. There’s also a colorful, vibrant, and futuristic aesthetic, as well as a stellar original soundtrack by the talented, award-winning composer Lena Raine.

“We’re excited to join the many other story game developers at this year’s LudoNarraCon and introduce players to the world of Harmony: The Fall of Reverie,” said Cyrille Combes, Executive Producer of Harmony: The Fall of Reverie. We can’t wait to see the first reactions from players to the show. illustration and the amazing worlds we’ve created.”

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie is developed and published by DON’T NOD and is available for Wishlist on Steam. Stay tuned to the official website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more news about the game.