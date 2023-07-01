EM Quarterfinals v Spain – Confident framework: ‘We can make problems for you’ – Sports

The U-21 national team is an underdog to Spain – but Switzerland’s dream of a quarter-final turnaround is still alive.

The Swiss U-21 team faces a daunting task. In the quarter-finals of the European Championships, she will measure herself against Spain in Bucharest (Romania). Along with France, the Iberians are among the favorites to win the title, having reached the final of 4 of the last 6 European Under-21 Championships – they have been victorious 3 times.

Program note

open box

Close the box



Follow the European Championship quarter-final matches between Spain and Switzerland on Saturday from 8:30 pm live on SRF Zwei and in the Sports app. Departure in Bucharest at 21:00.

Not surprisingly, national coach Patrick Fremer listed a long list of Spain’s strengths when he spoke about fencing the day before the game. “They are very variable, travel a lot, create a lot of free space, which they then also use. They act from the middle with deep strikes – in the back of the opponent’s defense.

Play to your strengths

But Fremitor, who took over FC Winterthur after the European Championships, also knows what it takes to get the wind out of the Spaniards’ sails. “We have to be compact and anticipate the ways.” You need to be energetic and “brave” and play to your strengths. “We have to try to have the ball ourselves and control the game.”

The team showed in a friendly match in Almeria how things are going almost 3 months ago. At the time, Switzerland was leading 2-1 until the 75th minute before losing 2-3. This is why Frame is convinced: “We can make problems for them.” Even if it takes a “near-perfect performance,” says the coach.

lack of energy? No problem

Looking ahead, Frame says the issue of burnout will not play a major role. “If someone reaches the limits, they may change earlier.” In the fourth game in 12 days, it takes a “huge effort of will”.

Fabian Rieder, one of the shooting stars in the Swiss camp, is also not worried about energy. “We’ll get everything out of us again. A lot will be a matter of the head. I’m looking forward to the match.”

He also praises the Spaniards in the loudest tones. “They are practically playing with each other,” but the 21-year-old is also confident. He sees the key to success in a good mix. “We can’t just stand in the back, we have to push ourselves.”