European Games in Poland: Golds for Canadians, more medals for Germany

Status: 06/30/2023 9:13 PM

On the tenth day of the European Games in Poland, there was a number of medals for German athletes. The Canadian team won the gold medal. Both table tennis teams is also in the final.

The Canadian men around Olympic bronze medalist Sideris Tassiadis of Augsburg, former world champion Franz Anton of Leipzig and Zeitzer’s Timo Trummer stayed error-free on pole court on Friday (06/30/2023) and again led by a 3.91. Second European title ahead of Slovakia. The third was Great Britain.

Women’s Olympic bronze medalist and world champion Andrea Herzog of Leipzig as well as club mates Nelly Payne and Elena Lilik of Augsburg made one mistake and ended up in third place, 4.06 seconds behind the winning Czechs. Second place went to the British women.

Friday with the ski jumping team’s first medal

Selina Freitag won the first medal for the German ski jumping team. Jumping from the big hill in Zakopane, the 22-year-old finished third with jumps of 126.5m and 130.5m. Olympic champion Katharina Schmid finished ninth, with jumps of 118.0 and 126.0 metres. Nika Kriznar of Slovenia won the European title. Silver went to compatriot Nika Brevc (130.0 / 125.5).

Even without Paul in the final

The German Table Tennis Association reached the final of the European Games with both teams. After the women beat Portugal 3-0 in the morning, the men followed suit on Friday evening, also against the Iberians. At 3: 1 after each set, the national coach Jörg Roskopf left without superstar Timo Boll, as in the first championship match against Belgium in the quarterfinals (3: 0).

The 42-year-old European champion had been getting ready just hours before the semi-finals, but was only a substitute. Due to an injury to his left shoulder, the world number one was last in a competitive match at the end of February.

In the final on Saturday, the German men’s team will meet Sweden. Ahead of that, the women will play Romania for the title with European mixed champion Nina Mettelham.

Ritz takes Silver with him Rapid fire pistol

Athletic shooter Christian Ritz won the silver. In the rapid-fire pistol final, the 29-year-old narrowly lost 28:30 to world number one Clement Pisaget of France, while Florian Peter finished fourth. For Ritz, the Olympic champion in Rio 2016, it was the second medal in his special discipline after winning the first European Games in 2015 in Baku. He also won the bronze medal in the mixed air pistol competition in Minsk in 2019 and the gold medal in the team air pistol competition in Wroclaw.