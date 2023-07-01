Michael Jong misses out big on his third win – SWR Sport

Horb am Neckar’s Michael Jung missed out on his third win at the CHIO event in Aachen. With success, the 40-year-old would have set the tournament record.

On Saturday (July 1st), Jung took a no-fault cross-country trip with his 15-year-old son, Chipmunk, but it was ultimately too slow. Although he was able to make up the narrow lead over Britain’s Tom McQueen, he ended up 0.10 points behind world champion Jasmine Ingham of Great Britain due to a 2.80 time error point. This makes her the first contestant from the Kingdom to win the individual competition.















Young was able to console himself with the fact that he won the Nations Cup with the German national team. The team around Young, Sandra Ovarth, Malin Hansen-Hotub and Christoph Wahler still won thanks to performances from Baden-Wurttemberger and replaced the Briton who won twice recently. This victory was the eleventh in Aachen for the German team.

Waiting for victory number three

Young is still waiting for his third individual victory in Aachen, with which he will equal Ingrid Klimcke’s record. “The thing that bothers me the most is that I lost a shoe and couldn’t ride the way I wanted to,” Jung said. “But I’m very happy with the second place.”

Young had already celebrated his supposed record-breaking win in 2022, but a score correction later robbed him of his victory. Jung shouldn’t have hit a snag properly at that time.

Michael Jong is optimistic about the European Championship

However, Young was satisfied with his performance: “We all still have to work on some good points, but this was a good motivator in light of the European Championship.” The Eastern European Championships will be held from September 23-26 in Avanches, Switzerland.

Jung has been among the absolute best in the world for years. The rider from Horb am Neckar is a three-time Olympic champion, three-time world champion and seven-time European champion individually and with the team.