November 21, 2023

EHC Kloten part ways with coach Jerry Fleming

Jerry Fleming He’s no longer the coach EHC Kloten. The club management released the Canadian, who signed for this season only.

Fleming’s release is one consequence The first stage is difficult from a mathematical point of view Championship. Balls It is in the ranking list Second to last place He threatens to miss previously announced goals. Officials hope that the postponement of the coaching position will provide new momentum to begin the transformation in order to build on last season’s performance.

Last season Kloten had Flemings His predecessor is compatriot Jeff Tomlinson As a promoted team, they secured their place in the league early thanks to qualifying for the play-offs. Tomlinson, who led the team back to the first division, had already announced at the beginning of the year that he would step down from his position as coach at the end of the tournament for health reasons.

Fleming’s release, the first by a coach in this year’s National League season, came shortly after Kloten’s 2:5 defeat to the SCL Tigers on Saturday night. This was the third defeat in a row, and the sixth without interruption on the outside ice.

Athletic Director Larry Mitchell takes over on an interim basis With ex Assistant coaches Saakko Martikainen, Kimmo Rintanen and Tim Bertschi Responsibility for the team. Mitchell will remain in his actual position. (seda)

