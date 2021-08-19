Top News

Earthquake reported (unconfirmed): 1.6 miles south of Tustin, Orange County, California, USA, on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 2:22 a.m. local time

August 19, 2021
Jordan Lambert

Earthquake status: highly uncertain

It is unlikely that this event was caused by a natural earthquake as it has not been confirmed by official seismic data. In most cases, it was another earthquake-like event of natural or artificial origin (eg, mine activity, eruptions, sonic booms, thunder, etc.).
Initial report below:

Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake.

Updated: Aug 19 2021 11:01 GMT –

33.72281°N / 117.82221°W (Orange, California, US)
Seismic opposite pole: 33723°S/62178°E
Nearest volcano: Lake Lavik (159 km / 99 miles)
Nearby places and cities:
3 km south Tostin (pop: 80600) -> Near earthquake!
5 km from ESE Santa Ana (pop: 335400) -> Near earthquake!
6 km north Irvine (pop: 256900) -> Nearby earthquake!
8 km southeast Orange (Pop count: 141000) -> Nearby earthquakes!
12 km from ESE Garden Grove (bang: 175400) -> earthquake is near!
13 km northeast of Phon Costa Mesa (pop count: 113200) -> earthquake is near!
15 km southeast Anaheim (bang: 350700) -> earthquake is near!
15 km northeast harbor beach (bang: 87100) -> earthquake is near!
53 km southeast Angels (pop: 3,971,900) -> Earthquakes nearby!
633 km southeast Sacramento (pop: 490700) -> earthquake is near!

Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake:
thick clouds 20.5°C (69 F), Humidity: 86%, Wind: 1 m/s (2 knots) from West

Primary data source: VolcanoDiscovery

Compare earthquake data from different agencies

Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.

