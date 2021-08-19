A soldier in Canada gave her colleagues hemp pies

A Canadian military court has found a female soldier guilty of serving cannabis-infused cakes to her colleagues.
According to media reports, police investigations indicated that the soldier had difficulties with the unit and that he was upset. According to CBC, the woman faces up to five years in prison. So the verdict should be announced in November.
The woman was in charge of the canteen and, in July 2018, baked and distributed pies at the Gagtown Military Base in New Brunswick. She did not tell soldiers who took part in a military exercise about cannabis in cakes, CBC reported. Those affected had to stop exercising and lay down their weapons because they felt uncomfortable. Soldiers complained, among other things, of anxiety.
According to reports, the woman was found guilty of shameful behaviour, among other things – and she also gave her classmates a harmful substance without their knowledge.