Weak earthquake, magnitude 3.0 – 5.1 km north of Pahala, Hawaii County, USA, on Friday, August 20, 2021 12:39 am local time / VolcanoDiscovery

Weak earthquake of magnitude 3.0, at a depth of 32 km
20. August 10:45 UTC: First message: USGS 6 minutes later.
Update Friday, August 20, 2021, 10:51
Weak earthquake, magnitude 3.0, northeast of Pahala (Hawaii County, Hawaii), Hawaii, USA
Weak earthquake, magnitude 3.0 – 5.1 km north of Pahala, Hawaii County, USA, on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 12:39 am local time
The US Geological Survey reported that a 3.0-magnitude earthquake occurred just 11 minutes ago near Pahala, Hawaii County, Hawaii, in Hawaii, United States. According to the Institute, the most important national and international agency for seismic activity in the United States, the earthquake occurred on Friday, August 20, 2021, just after midnight at 12:39 am local time at a depth of 20 miles below the epicenter. . The strength, exact location of the epicenter and depth of the quake can be corrected in the next few hours, while seismologists manually evaluate the data and refine their calculations.
A second agency, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), gave the earthquake a magnitude of 3.0.
Based on initial seismic data and initial calculations, no damage is expected and the earthquake may not have been felt.
If you are or are still in this area during the earthquake Help others with your comments and Submit a quick report here.
earthquake data:
I felt it!
I didn’t feel it.
Date and time: August 20, 2021 10:39:52 UTC –
Local time in the epicenter: Fri Aug 20 2021 12:39 AM (GMT -10)
Size: 3
Earthquake depth: 32.0 km
The epicenter geogr. wide length: 19.24683°N / 155,466°W (Hawaii, Hawaii, United States)
Seismic opposite pole: 19247°S/24.534°E
Nearest volcano: Kilauea (26 km / 16 mi)
Nearby places and cities:
5 km northeast of bahala (pop: 1360) -> earthquake is near!
33 km southwest volcano village (bang: 2580) -> earthquake is near!
37 km from ENE Hawaii ocean view (bang: 4,440) -> earthquake is near!
48 km from ESE Hononau Nabobo (bang: 2570) -> earthquake is near!
51 km southwest Mountain View (pop: 3920) -> earthquakes nearby!
64 km southwest Hawaii Paradise Park (County of Hawaii) (bang: 11400) -> earthquake is near!
67 km southwest Hello (pop number: 43300) -> earthquake is near!
71 km southeast Kailua-Kona (County of Hawaii) (pop count: 12000) -> earthquakes nearby!
327 km southeast East Honolulu (pop: 49900) -> earthquake is near!
339 km southeast Honolulu (pop: 371700) -> Near earthquake!
a clear sky 19.1 °C (66 F), humidity: 49%, wind: 3 m/s (6 knots) from the northeast
Primary data source: USGS (US Geological Survey)
Rated earthquake energy: 2×109 Joules (554 kWh, equivalent to 0.477 tons of TNT) Mehr Infos
[Karte anzeigen]
[kleiner] [vergrößern]
Even if you don’t feel itEven though you were around, this is interesting information that you might like I can share! Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help in improving models related to ground vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks. You can use Fix your device’s position or drag the animated marker on the map to your location to indicate your location at the time of the earthquake (optional). Thank you very much!
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for the magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
|succumb to
|Depth
|your location
|these
|3.0
|32 km
|5 km northeast of Pahala, Hawaii
|USGS
|3.0
|32 km
|Hawaii Island, Hawaii
|EMSC
User opinions about this earthquake
Input:
Leave a comment if you find a report interesting or want to add something.
Report an inappropriate photo.
Mark it as interesting or useful.
Submit your own report!
Previous earthquakes in the same area
Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!