Singapore expands travel route to Switzerland

Singapore will add two countries to the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) program where travelers only need to take a single swab Covid-19 test on arrival and before departure in Singapore.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced Tuesday evening that vaccinated travelers from Switzerland and Australia will be able to travel from April 8.

All Singapore Airlines flights from Switzerland to Singapore will be available from November 8 as part of the VTL programme, with flight SQ345 operating daily between the two financial centres.

The alpine country is one of Singapore’s largest investment and trading partners, and according to CAAS, there are about 1,000 Swiss companies and about 3,000 Swiss expats in the city-state.

Switzerland’s borders are open to all travelers from Singapore. On Wednesday, the Australian authorities announced that Australia plans to open its borders to skilled workers and international students by the end of the year.

Minister of Transport S.

The VTL program currently includes Germany, Brunei, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with the addition of South Korea on November 15.

With the new VTLs announced, Singapore will also increase its daily quota of VTL arrivals from 3,000 to 4,000.