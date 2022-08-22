Amazon Fresh UK store expansion halted

This page is translated using AI and machine learning before being reviewed by a human editor in your native language.

(Pocket-lint) – Amazon has reportedly abandoned its plans to open additional Amazon Fresh stores in the UK.

The retailer has reportedly dropped talks on renting additional space for its checkout stores after existing stores failed to meet expectations.

–

The checkout-less technology under the Amazon Go brand has proven successful in the US, but grocery stores opening around London are reporting. times“Slow sales”.





Best Amazon US Prime Day 2022 deals: Echo, Kindle, AirPods and more



from Chris Hall

·

13 July 2022 Amazon Prime Day is here and there are tons of deals on various products. We’ll show you where to get the best deals

It has Amazon was forced to rethink its introduction in the country.

Amazon Fresh stores are set to open in the UK in 2021, but the country has entered a period of economic uncertainty. Rising prices, especially of groceries, have made consumers want to spend their hard-earned money on essentials only.

Amazon is believed to have put its expansion plans on hold, but may revisit the idea in a year.

Amazon Fresh/Go offers a checkout-free shopping experience where visitors simply log in to their Amazon account and place items in a basket. Purchases are automatically charged as they leave the store, without the need to scan or visit the checkout.

Especially in London there are many places including Camden Town.

Written by Rick Henderson.