Monkey on a Bike and Hannah Asyl are the wild card team

From: Josh Grossman

The wild card team for the new Season 7 vs. Wild has finally been decided. Monkey on a bike and Hannah Asyl come to Canada.

Canada – All bets are set for 7 vs Wild. Fritz Meinecke announced the winners of the two wild cards on YouTube – and immediately made another decision. A third wild card winner and another participant sit on the bench. We show you the wild card winners for the third season of 7 vs. Wild and explain what the third wild card is all about.

title 7 vs Wild Season 3 Chapters I do not know Production Fritz Meineke As a participant 14 Type Survival Challenge, Bushcraft, Wilderness form YouTube web series

7 vs. Wild: These are the wild card winners – Hannah Asyl and Monkey on the Bike

Winners are determined by: Fritz Meinecke Season 3 of 7 vs. Ever since the rules for Wild were explained, fans have been eagerly awaiting the participants’ pledges. With the wildcard winners announced, all participants (and even the 8th team) are now confirmed. On YouTube, the creator of the survival show reveals the two contestants who will make the final team in 7 vs. Wild.

Hannah Ashill



The 31-year-old is a wildlife photographer and national park ranger. The Austrian’s application was received by 84 per cent of Meineck’s fans and with his previous knowledge as a mountain guide he would certainly be an asset to the wild card team.

Hannah Asil on Instagram

7 vs. Wild: Wild card winners decided – Fritz Meinecke brings a surprise 8th team © YouTube: Fritz Meinecke/7 vs. Wild/Imago (Montage)

Monkey on a bike



82% of Fritz Meineck’s fans received the Bike on Monkey application for 7 vs. Wild. The 24-year-old is always on the road on his motorcycle and has traveled almost the entire American continent. As she sleeps outside in the wind and weather, nights in Canada will not be a problem.

Monkey on a bike on Instagram

But that’s not all: With more than 1,700 uses visible on YouTube under the hashtag #7vswildcard, Fritz Meinecke couldn’t help himself. He has picked a third wild card winner to come to Canada, who at least makes all the arrangements. This is the third wildcard winner:

John Long



According to Fritz Meinecke, Jan 7 vs. Submitted an excellent application for Wild. The 25-year-old from Essen dared to jump from a height of 14 meters in total darkness – Meinecke paid tribute to this courage with an unusual appointment. John Lange is definitely in demand among fans and they look forward to it for his wild nature.

John Lange on Instagram

How does the third wildcard work? John Long will feature on the substitutes’ bench. Now there are 14 permanent participants, absent due to illness and more thinkable until suspension. If one of the candidates fails, John can step in.

7 vs. Wild: Third wild card and eighth team – Fritz Meinecke brings Dave to Canada

2 failures? When the participant did not want to participate without his own partner, Fritz Meinecke came up with something: another substitute bench participant who would form a team with Jan Lange if an entire team was eliminated. YouTuber DAVE will be there for all the work steps anyway, so he can step in in case of an emergency.

Dave



The YouTuber has contributed to previous seasons of 7 vs. Wild and has also brought exciting behind-the-scenes series. Dave Heinrichs is also heading into his third season and could participate himself if another team jumps at the last minute.

DAVE on Instagram

The third wildcard and DAVE are considered regular participants until suspension. This means they will participate in all preparations, training and presentations. So, in preparation for Season 3, specifically the first episode of Suspension, we’re going to see DAVE and JAN.

Along with the newly announced pro team for 7 vs. Wild, two women and alternates, all the participants of 7 vs. Wild are now known. Before departure, Affe auf Bike, Hannah Assil, Jan Lange or even DAVE will make videos and vlogs about their products. Monitor your favorite social media channels. The wild cards in 7 vs. Wild have a tough time, so the women’s team needs to prepare well.