Hofreiter calls for an end to arms exports to the dictatorship

Green politician Anton Hofreiter has spoken of no longer approving arms exports to dictatorships.

“If you supply weapons, it’s to EU countries and NATO members or to Ukraine because it’s a democracy under attack,” said the German press agency’s Hofreiter.

Additionally, one must carefully consider whether there is a geostrategic interest. “As for dictatorships, it’s not really in our geostrategic interest, because with dictatorships you never know which direction they’re going to turn.”

Hofreiter again cited Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as examples, which he believes should no longer receive German weapons.

For both countries, the traffic light government of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP will continue to approve arms exports. According to current figures from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Saudi Arabia was awarded three export licenses worth a total of 893,550 euros in the first half of the year, and the UAE had 30 worth 59.7 million euros.

According to Hofreiter, the Arab Emirates is “truly a dictatorship”.

He indicated that he was cooperating with UAE General Khalifa Haftar in Libya, supported by Russian Wagner mercenaries, and supporting the rebellion in Sudan. “It’s not in our geostrategic interest.”

Hofreiter: Hand over to India rather than Egypt

He didn’t think much of arms exports to Egypt, Hofreiter said. On the other hand, outside the EU and NATO, he could imagine giving India, for example, a democracy whose military is largely outfitted by Russia.

“We will succeed in bringing India to our side with some exports,” the Green politician said. But as a matter of principle, dictatorships should not be given arms. (dpa)