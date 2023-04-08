Report recorded by ROH “Honor Club TV #7” on 04/07/2023 from Kingston, Rhode Island, USA

Ring of Honor “Honor Club TV #7” (Taping: April 07, 2023)

Venue: Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island, USA

First telecast: April 14, 2023 watchroh.com

Attendance: About 2,800

Ahead of this week’s edition of AEW Rampage, some matches for new episodes of Honor Club TV were once again taped at the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island, USA. The order in which the matches will be broadcast is unclear, as is whether all the matches will be telecast in the coming week.

1. Competition

Singles match

Sky Blue defeated Kelly Madden.

2. Competition

Singles match

Mark Briscoe won over Ari Daivari (w/ Josh Woods, “Smart” Mark Sterling & Tony Ness).

Briscoe is attacked by the varsity athletes until FTR (Dox Harwood & Cash Wheeler) makes the save.

3. Competition

Raw World Championship

Singles match

Claudio Castagnoli (c) wins over Metallic.

– According to sources, a great match.

4. Competition

Singles match

Robin Renegade won against Madison Rayne.

– Madison Rayne has an ankle injury. This ended the game quickly.

5. Competition

Singles match

Wheeler Utah won against Tracy Williams.

6. Competition

Tag team match

Alex Coughlin & Katsuyori Shibata defeated The Work Horsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake).

7. Competition

Singles match

Darius Martin defeated Mike Bennett (w/ The Kingdom: Maria Kanellis-Bennett & Matt Taven) via DQ after interference from Matt Taven.

The Kingdom attacked Martin until Andretti made the save.

8. Competition

Singles match

Willow Nightingale wins over Little Miss Kathleen.

9. Competition

Singles match

Stu Grayson (w/ Evil Uno) defeated Tony Nance (w/ “Smart” Mark Sterling).

The righteous (Vincent and Dutch) then come out and look down with a dark command.

10. Competition

As the ground match proves

ROH World Women’s Champion Athena (c) defeated Ashley D’Amboise by pin after eclipse.

Source: PWInsider

Discuss taping with many fans here! Click!