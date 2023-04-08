Report recorded by ROH “Honor Club TV #7” on 04/07/2023 from Kingston, Rhode Island, USA

Ring of Honor “Honor Club TV #7” (Taping: April 07, 2023)
Venue: Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island, USA
First telecast: April 14, 2023 watchroh.com
Attendance: About 2,800
Ahead of this week’s edition of AEW Rampage, some matches for new episodes of Honor Club TV were once again taped at the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island, USA. The order in which the matches will be broadcast is unclear, as is whether all the matches will be telecast in the coming week.
1. Competition
Singles match
Sky Blue defeated Kelly Madden.
2. Competition
Singles match
Mark Briscoe won over Ari Daivari (w/ Josh Woods, “Smart” Mark Sterling & Tony Ness).
Briscoe is attacked by the varsity athletes until FTR (Dox Harwood & Cash Wheeler) makes the save.
3. Competition
Raw World Championship
Singles match
Claudio Castagnoli (c) wins over Metallic.
– According to sources, a great match.
4. Competition
Singles match
Robin Renegade won against Madison Rayne.
– Madison Rayne has an ankle injury. This ended the game quickly.
5. Competition
Singles match
Wheeler Utah won against Tracy Williams.
6. Competition
Tag team match
Alex Coughlin & Katsuyori Shibata defeated The Work Horsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake).
7. Competition
Singles match
Darius Martin defeated Mike Bennett (w/ The Kingdom: Maria Kanellis-Bennett & Matt Taven) via DQ after interference from Matt Taven.
The Kingdom attacked Martin until Andretti made the save.
8. Competition
Singles match
Willow Nightingale wins over Little Miss Kathleen.
9. Competition
Singles match
Stu Grayson (w/ Evil Uno) defeated Tony Nance (w/ “Smart” Mark Sterling).
The righteous (Vincent and Dutch) then come out and look down with a dark command.
10. Competition
As the ground match proves
ROH World Women’s Champion Athena (c) defeated Ashley D’Amboise by pin after eclipse.
Source: PWInsider
