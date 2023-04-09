Impact Wrestling #975 Results and Report (including full pre-show voting and video) from Windsor, Ontario, Canada on 04/06/2023

Loading… Loading…

Impact Wrestling #975 (Taping: 03/25/2023)

Location: St. Clair College, Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

First Airing: On April 06, 2023 Impact Plus And Network light

Before impact

Tag team match

Rhino & Heath defeated Raj Singh & Shera.

Main Event:

1. Competition

Tag team match

The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defeated TMTK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Ditto) by pinfall.

Ace Austin and Chris Bay meet and greet the Motor City Machine Guns backstage. Chris Sabin challenges The Ultimate X to a match at Rebellion 2023, which Chris Bay and Ace Austin actually agree to.

It continues with Eddie Edwards chatting up Kenny King and asking him if he’ll watch his back. King responded that Eddie’s personal crash test for PCOS was a dummy and no one noticed him for it. If Edwards needs backup, he says, he should call someone beyond the PCO.

Scott D’Amour is backstage and Josh Alexander is reported to have just arrived. Tommy Dreamer arrives and reminds Scott D’Amore that the invitation to join Team Dreamer at Rebellion 2023 is real. D’Amour replied that it would not. However, Dreamer persists, saying that Scott D’Amore also has a history with Bully Ray and that he hasn’t gotten a last match against Bully. Dreamer reiterates that he would be honored to have Scott D’Amore join his team at Rebellion 2023. D’Amore responds with what happened, but Dreamer and his team will do better in Rebellion 2023.

2. Competition

Singles Match – The winner earns an X-Division Title match at the Rebellion 2023 PPV

Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham ended in a no-contest after interference from X-Division Champion Trey Miguel.

3. Competition

Singles match

Jodie Thread defeated Tara Rising by pinfall after an F416.

4. Competition

Six Man Tag Team Match

Tommy Dreamer, Yuya Uemura & Darren McCarty defeated Bully Ray, Jason Hatch & John Skylar by pinfall.

5. Competition

Singles match

Eddie Edwards Wins Against PCOS After Alisha Edwards Surgery

After the match, Alisha and Eddie Edwards kiss. However, the PCO revives and follows the two to the parking lot, where the Edwards family quickly gets into a car and drives away.

Impact President Scott D’Amore stands at ringside and greets the fans and Kushita and Steve McLean. Sometimes big title reigns come to an abrupt end after Josh Alexander’s injury, but D’Amore says each end represents a new beginning. He now invites former Impact World Champion Josh Alexander to the ring. Accompanied by his wife and son, he goes to the ring. Josh Alexander takes the stage and talks about opportunities. He is grateful for the opportunity Impact gave him a few years ago and he always tries to pay back the promotion and fans by working harder than his peers. He would have liked to defend the IMPACT World Championship more often, but injury prevented that, and from now on he will be the first to watch what happens as an Impact Wrestling fan. Next he praises two main competitors, Kushida and Steve McLean. He calls Kushita “one of the most dangerous wrestlers ever” and says that even though Steve Macklin disagrees with his methods, he deserves a shot at the IMPACT World Championship. Now Macklin grabs the mic and asks Scott D’Amore to hand over the belt immediately. A demand that Scott D’Amore, of course, did not comply with. Macklin issues a challenge to the wounded Alexander. Scott D’Amore reminds Macklin that Alexander is injured, which is why Macklin challenges him. Macklin talks a little more about being the new World Champion until Kushita has had enough. However, Steve McLean frees himself and escapes the ring. The show ends with Kushita posing with the Impact World Championship.

