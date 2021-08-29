Earthquake status: highly uncertain It is unlikely that this event was caused by a natural earthquake as it has not been confirmed by official seismic data. In most cases, it was another earthquake-like event of natural or artificial origin (eg, mine activity, eruptions, sonic booms, thunder, etc.).

Initial report below: Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake. August 29, 2021, 11:32 GMT – Reloading

29. August 08:47 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery two minutes later.

I felt it! I didn’t feel it. Date and time: August 29, 2021 08:45:04 UTC –

Local time in the epicenter: Sunday August 29, 2021 1:45 am (GMT -7)

Size: 3? Earthquake depth: 10.0 km

The epicenter geogr. Latitude/Longitude: 37.51547°N / 120.79649°W (Stanislaus, California, United States)

Seismic opposite pole: 37.515°S / 59204°E

Nearest volcano: Mammoth Mountain (156 km / 97 mi)

Nearby places and cities:

1 km south denier (pop: 4,400) -> Nearby earthquake!

5 km from ENE Turlock (pop: 72300) -> earthquake is near!

17 km from ESE Ceres (Population: 48000) -> Earthquakes nearby!

22 km southeast Modesto (pop number: 211300) -> earthquake is near!

25 km northwest Atwater (pop: 29200) -> earthquake is near!

27 km southeast River side (bang: 24100) -> earthquake is near!

28 km south oakdale (pop: 22300) -> earthquake is near!

36 km northwest Merced (pop: 82400) -> Near earthquake!

66 km southeast Stockton (pop: 305,700) -> Near earthquake!

133 km southeast Sacramento (pop: 490700) -> Near earthquake! READ Shawn Payton was lost by Nickelodeon after the Saints beat the Wild Card Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake:

a clear sky 23.3 °C (74 F), Humidity: 38%, Wind: 2 m/s (3 knots) from the Northeast a clear sky(74 F), Humidity: 38%, Wind: 2 m/s (3 knots) from the Northeast Primary data source: volcano discovery

If you felt this earthquake or were near it at the time of its occurrence, Share your experience and report the earthquake! Other users would love to know!

Even if you don’t feel itEven though you were around, this is interesting information that you might like I can share ! Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help in improving models related to ground vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks. You can use Fix your device’s position or drag the animated marker on the map to your location to indicate your location at the time of the earthquake (optional). Thank you so much!

Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.