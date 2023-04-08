Canada sends plane to Japan to enforce economic sanctions on North Korea

According to Japanese media, Canada wants to send military aircraft to Japan to enforce economic sanctions against North Korea. According to Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand, the CP-140 Aurora will be used by the Royal Canadian Air Force. Sent.

The CP-140 Aurora program will monitor sanctions-evasion activities for six weeks, particularly the ship-to-ship transfer of fuel and goods embargoed by the UN Security Council.

North Korea is ramping up its weapons tests

North Korea has been under UN sanctions since 2006 over its missile and nuclear programs. At the end of March The country tested a new nuclear-capable underwater attack drone And leader Kim Jong-un warned that joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States could be a provocation. Additionally, Japan had already threatened nuclear annihilation.

China and Russia have accused the US and South Korea of ​​provoking North Korea through joint military exercises. At the same time, the US has accused Beijing and Moscow of encouraging North Korea to advance its nuclear weapons program by shielding it from further sanctions.

Russia and China are demanding the lifting of sanctions

In recent years, the UN has struggled with how to deal with Pyongyang. Russia and China, which hold veto powers along with the US, Britain and France, say further sanctions will not help and demand that the measures be eased.