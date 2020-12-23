Getty Images

Coach Bill Belisik addressed the Patriots midfielder position on Wednesday, saying: “We don’t answer this question every day. “

But in truth, Bilesic hasn’t answered the question at all – which means Biles coach Sean McDermott is unsure which behind midfielders his East Asian champions will face on Monday.

At least McDermott appears to be making great strides.

“We are doing our due diligence. Here’s what I can say, “McDermott said Wednesday, via NESN’s Zach Cox.” Regardless of who they play, they’re both good midfielders, and they both play at a high level. So we have to prepare ourselves to play our best football. It’s the way we look at it. “

Newton started 13 games this season, and Brian Hoyer started in 14th position. He was thrown just 2,381 yards with five touchdowns and 10 interceptions, although he also sped 489 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In his second year outside Auburn, Steadham turns 18 out of 33 and passes 212 yards with a pair of touchdowns and three picks. He has appeared in four matches.

“I know he only gets certain shots in the regular season, but he looks like a good young player and definitely has the ability to tackle position,” McDermott said of Steadham. “So we only have a great deal of respect for Jarrett and Cam and their entire program.”

It makes sense for the Patriots to play Stedham to see how the young signal caller would perform in a full game with a full week of prep. But with Belichick keeping his cards close to the jacket, it’s wise for McDermott to prepare for both QBs.