Western and Southern Fatah results

Wednesday

Aim Lindner Family Tennis Center

Cincinnati

Wallet: $3,028,140

Surface: outdoor hard court

CINCINNATI (AP) – Wednesday results for the West and South Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center (in brackets):

Men’s Singles

Round 32

Pablo Carreno Busta (7), defeated Spain. German Dominic Kupfer 6-4, 6-2.

Grigor Dimitrov Bulgaria, dev. Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan 6-3, 7-5).

Felix Auger Eliassim (12), defeated Canada. Russia’s Karen Khachanov 6-7 (5) 6-3 6-4.

Guido Bella, defeated Argentina. Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1, 7-5.

Hubert Hurkacz (9), Poland, defeat. Andy Murray, Great Britain 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Andrei Rublev (4), Russia, defeat. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 5-7 6-3 6-1.

Daniil Medvedev (1) defeated Russia. Mackenzie McDonald, USA, 6-2, 6-2.

Casper Rudd (8), Norway, defeated. Riley Opelka, USA 6-7 (5), 6-0, 7-6 (4).

Germany defeat Alexander Zverev (3). Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Defeated Lorenzo Sonego, Italy. Tommy Ball, USA, 7-6 (9), 6-2.

John Isner, US, def. Yannick Sener (11), Italy, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Gael Monfils, defeated France. Alex de Minaur (14), Australia 6-3, 7-5.

Ladies Island

Round 32

Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic is defeated. Bianca Andreescu (7), Canada 6-4, 6-2.

Angelique Kerber, Germany, dev. Elina Svitolina (4), Ukraine, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.

She defeated Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan. Elise Mertens (15), Belgium 6-3, 6-2.

Petra Kvitova (11) Cheek defeat. Veronika Kudretova (Russia) 6-2 6-4.

Naomi Osaka (2), Japan, defeat. Coco Gough, USA, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Jill Teichmann, Switzerland, dev. Bernarda Pera – USA 6-1 6-4.

Jelena Ostapenko lost from Latvia. Jennifer Brady, 13, USA, 6-7(2), 5-4, retired.

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, defeated. Heather Watson, UK 6-4, 7-6 (3).

She defeated Victoria Azarenka (14), Belarus. Alison Riske, USA, 6-2, 7-5.

Jessica Pegula, United States, dev. Simona Halep (12 years old), Romania, tour.

Belinda Bencic (10), Switzerland, defeat. Shelby Rogers, USA, 7-6 (1), 6-1.

She defeated Paula Padusa, Spain. Arina Sabalenka (3), Belarus, 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Barbora Krijsikova (9) and Wang Dayana Yestrimska, Ukraine 6-1, 7-6 (5).

My husband is men

Round 32

He defeated Michael Venus of New Zealand, and Tim Putz of Germany. Lukas Kubot (Poland), Marcelo Melo (7), Brazil 6-2 6-3.

Jan-Lennard Struve, Germany, beat Wesley Kohlhof, Netherlands. Sander Gill and Goran Flejn, Belgium 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Defeated Austin Krajek and Steve Johnson, USA. Marcus Daniel, New Zealand; And Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 7-5, 7-5.

My husband is men

Round 16

Fabio Fognini, Italy, and Marcelo Arevalo Gonzalez of El Salvador were defeated. Horia Tekao of Romania, Kevin Krawetz (5), Germany 3-6, 7-5, 10-7.

Marcel Granollers of Spain and Oracio Zeballos (2) of Argentina beat each other. Karen Khachanov and Andrei Rublev of Russia 7-6 (7), 7-5.

ladies man

Round 32

He defeated Sam Stosur of Australia and Zhang Shuai of China. Magda Linate of Poland, and Bernarda Pera, USA, 4-6, 6-4, 10-4.

ladies man

Round 16

Alexandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Anna Plinkova, Russia, defeated. Hsieh Su Wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, 7-5, 5-7, 10-5.

Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Luisa Stefani (6) of Brazil lost. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus; and Jessica Pegula, USA, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

