During his visit to the United States of America: Prince William does not want to give any television interviews

Prince William will travel to the United States soon.
When Prince William travels to the USA next week, it’s clear there will be no TV interviews attracting media attention – which will certainly have something to do with his brother Harry.

While his little brother Prince Harry is currently in the spotlight due to the sixth edition of the Invictus Games being held in Germany, he is preparing Prince William About his trip to the United States of America. He will travel to the United States next week to promote his environmental project called Earthshot. However, it appears that the British royal family will do so strictly away from the television cameras of all major American TV channels, As reported by Times Now.

Accordingly, Prince William has already blocked all requests from well-known television networks that wished to interview the future King of Great Britain. This decision will certainly have something to do with it Prince Harry whose allegations relate to his British royal family.

Harry and his wife, Meghan, first caused buzz with a TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, then followed it up with a joint Netflix documentary and autobiography, “Reserve.” It is therefore possible that canceling Prince William’s interview was primarily intended to avoid questions about his brother.

Prince William is staying true to the royal family’s strategy on his trip to the United States

Prince William thus remains true to the royal family’s previous strategy: while Prince Harry has repeatedly sought publicity in his criticisms of the British royal family, with a few and fairly subtle exceptions, they have remained silent.

Instead, Prince William will focus entirely on his Earthshot project in the USA. The awards ceremony, with a total value of £50 million (about €58 million), honors innovative ideas and inventions to combat climate change. Prince William will unveil the fifteen finalists in Boston, Massachusetts. Later this year, he and his wife, Princess Kate, will honor the winners in Singapore.
