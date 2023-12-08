US President Biden sends his wife alone to attend Charles’ coronation

US President Joe Biden will not attend the upcoming coronation ceremony of Britain’s King Charles III. Involved. The White House said on Tuesday evening (local time) that Biden spoke with Charles by phone and informed him that First Lady Jill Biden would represent the United States at the ceremony in May.

The White House said Biden told the queen in a phone call that “First Lady Jill Biden looks forward to attending the coronation on behalf of the United States.” Therefore, the American President congratulated Charles III. For his next coronation.

He went on to say that the US President looked forward to meeting the King in the United Kingdom “at a later date.” Biden also praised the good relations between Great Britain and the United States of America during the phone call.

Biden is scheduled to visit Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland this month. In March, he met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in California and invited him to visit the White House in June.

Distinguished guests are invited to attend Charles’ coronation

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. She was then succeeded by her eldest son, Charles.

For the coronation ceremony of Charles III. Several high-level guests are expected to arrive in London on May 6, including French Head of State Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Crown Prince Fumihito and his wife Kiko, and Prince Albert II of Monaco. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is expected to represent Germany at the ceremony. However, the official announcement is still pending.

The coronation ceremony is only supposed to last about an hour, but coronation festivities last three days. These include star-studded pop concerts and massive brunches across the country. (AFP/AFP/ARY)

