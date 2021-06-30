Doom Eternal: This brings the next generation update

Console players can now access the next generation update for Doom Eternal. This means: 4K, ray tracing, and more.
The basics in brief
- The demonic shooter Doom Eternal now also plays on 4K consoles.
- The next generation update also includes ray tracing and up to 120 frames per second.
Next generation update for ego shooter Doom Eternal launched online on Tuesday. Specifically, this means: ray tracing, 4K resolution, 60 to 120 frames per second and essentially improved graphics.
4K will be on X-Box Series X and PS5 are only supported at 60 frames per second. Ray tracing is available at a resolution of up to 1800 pixels (60 frames per second). Those who want 120fps do so without ray tracing and 4K.
On X-Box The S series runs the game in Full HD with up to 120 frames per second. 1440p still produces 60 frames per second. The multiplayer mode “Battlemode” now supports cross-play, the latest generation of each X-Box And the Play Station interests.
Doom Eternal: The Next Generation Upgrade
from the game PS4 or Xbox One Buy the update for free when upgrading to the next generation of consoles. The same applies to subscribers of X-Box Game Pass, which is based on a X-Box On the road.
The game is also included in Game Pass for PC. Ray tracing has been added here.
Depending on the system, the download size is from 57 (Xbox) to 78 GB (PlayStation).
