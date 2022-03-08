Surface Duo and Duo 2: Microsoft’s foldable devices get Android 12L

MICROSOFT SURFACE DUO Mar 08, 2022 at 10:26 am Google launches the new Android 12L operating system. The company also announced that the Microsoft Surface Duo and Duo 2 foldable devices will be included in the update.

The Surface Duo and Duo 2 both get Android 12L. (Source: Microsoft)

American company google Launches the long awaited operating system Android 12 forwhich is mainly located in foldable phones And the Tablets directs. For the first time, the manufacturer also revealed that the Surface Duo and Duo 2 from Microsoft with the update.

Like Google in one Blog post I mentioned, the update is scheduled to appear in the course of 2022.

It is still uncertain whether both folds have the same hardware functions from googleAnd the Samsung or Lenovo to receive. There is also no specific release date for the update.

