Elden Ring: A hint of action packed DLC has been discovered

ELDEN ring Mar 08, 2022 at 6:08 pm Elden Ring has the first hint of DLC content that should especially please multiplayer fans.

to elden ring There may be an expansion (“DLC”) soon. The player discovered early clues pointing to more content in the near future.

YouTuber Lance McDonald discovered it included in the role-playing game, but it hasn’t been used yet. But there may be fights between players soon.

An upcoming DLC ​​is certainly not out of the question, because there have already been expansions for Dark Souls games. Being a player versus player arena is speculation.

However, FromSoftware has already released a PvP arena with DLC in Dark Souls 3. So far, neither FromSoftware nor Bandai Namco has confirmed whether there will be PvP combat soon.

