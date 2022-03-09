Apple iOS 15.4 footnote for green iPhone 13 reveals features and release date

an Apple Mar 08, 2022 at 8:55 pm Apple didn’t say a word about iOS 15.4 at its “Peek Performance” event. A footnote in the green iPhone 13 press release tells us the features and the approximate release date.

iPhone 13 will soon receive the iOS 15.4 update. (Source: Apple)

Hidden in the press release for the new iPhone 13 in green, Apple has revealed details about iOS 15.4.

Update scheduled for next week.

Among other things, the option to use Face ID with the mask is included.

on him “stunt performance” she has an Apple Many innovations were shown on the stage. One of them wasn’t there: iOS 15.4. However, the update will be distributed next week. The Cupertino-based manufacturer revealed this in a footnote in the press release on its new iPhones. However, the company does not give an exact date.

Apple provides an overview of the biggest innovations. According to the manufacturer, iOS 15.4 should provide the following features: Capability Using Face ID while wearing a maskA new Siri language option, expanded language support for visual searches, and new emoji.

