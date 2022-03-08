The iPad Air 5 matches the performance of the iPad Pro with the M1

Just a few more hours Upcoming Apple Special EventThe company is expected to announce the third generation of iPhone SE and new Mac models as well as the new iPad Air. Rumors have already speculated that this new iPad will support 5G, but 9to5Mac You have now learned from the sources that the iPad Air 5 is powered by the M1 chip.

Previous rumors about the new iPad Air indicated that it will have an A15 Bionic chip – the same chip found in the iPhone 13 and the sixth generation iPad mini. However, it appears that Apple wants to bridge the gap between the iPad Air and iPad Pro even further, this time by adding a more powerful chip.

iPad Air 5 with M1

Based on the information you see 9to5MacThe iPad Air 5 (codenamed J408) will have the same M1 chip that Apple uses in its 2021 iPad Pro models and also in Apple’s first generation of Apple Silicon Macs, which include the 24-inch iMac and 2020 MacBook Air.

In terms of performance, the M1 chip is about 50% faster than the A15 Bionic chip and 70% more powerful than the A14 Bionic chip (the chip found in the fourth generation of iPad Air). While the A15 Bionic has a 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU, the M1 chip has an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU, plus 8GB of RAM in the lowest configuration.

But why does Apple use the M1 chip in the iPad Air when there is already an iPad Pro with the same chip? First, it’s important to remember that there are other aspects that set the iPad Pro apart – such as the presence of a ProMotion display with XDR technology.

However, with Apple looking to sell both the iPad Pro and iPad Air as computing alternatives (since they both work with the Magic Keyboard), it’s no surprise that the iPad Air comes with a desktop-level chip. Take the Mac line as an example, the MacBook Air and the entry-level MacBook Pro, both of which are based on the M1.

At the same time, the iPad Pro is expected to be updated later this year with a new chip that is likely to offer better performance than the current M1 chip.

what are you expecting?

Our sources have also confirmed other rumors about the iPad Air 5. 5G network support, which was added to the 2021 iPad Pro and iPad mini 6 last year, will be available on the new iPad Air.

We can also confirm that the iPad Air 5 will maintain the same screen resolution as the current fourth generation iPad Air. Updated front camera with Center Stage . support Also expected for the new iPad. Multiple sources have reported that the new iPad Air will be announced tomorrow.

The Happened on March 8th 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. It will be streamed live on Apple’s website, the company’s YouTube channel, and directly on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

FTC: We use affiliate links to generate revenue. more.

Visit 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: