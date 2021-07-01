Lost feature causes an error with Apple Music

There is a problem with Apple Music with the relatively new Lossless feature that can play music without losing quality. Not all users are affected, but in many cases a song can stop after 15 seconds and then follow the next track, where this error persists.

Apple Music lossless function with bug

At the beginning of June, Apple introduced a so-called lossy function for Apple Music. Lossless means lossless – the music plays in particularly high quality that does not lose sound quality compared to the original. Apple is currently expanding its repertoire with lossless songs – by the end of the year all tracks offered should also be available as lossless copies. As Golem also mentioned, there is an error when using this feature. If the data loss function is activated, all songs can stop after 15 seconds. You skip to the next song in the playlist, which also contains the problem. In this case, Apple recommends turning off the function and turning it on again. Another tip is to log out of the account and then log back in. However, some users have reported that this does not help, at least not permanently.

Apparently, it does not matter whether the music is already available offline or is played from the Internet as a broadcast. The problem also occurs through a variety of playback options, i.e. via an app on the iPhone or iPad, but also via Apple Music or Airplay compatible speakers. On the other hand, since many users do not suffer from this problem, what exactly could be still a mystery. It’s conceivable a bug in the software line that snuck in necessary updates at the start of Apple Music’s Lossless — but it’s clearly not a bug just related to the iPhone app, for example.

