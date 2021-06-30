Western Digital My Book was hacked using a zero-day exploit

Western Digital My Book Live lost data as a result of a hacker attack. With the zero-day gap, hackers have remotely erased data.
The basics in brief
- Western Digital has been hacked.
- Quite a few NAS users have reported that their data has been deleted.
- It is recommended that all users disconnect their systems from the Internet immediately.
Western Digital My Book Live hard drive owners should act quickly: from Its storage The connection is not immediately disconnected from the network, compromised, everything data to lose!
what happened? on reddit Dozens of users reported that they suddenly saw all the files data Lost. Apparently, the external representation script leads to hard drives Factory reset.
Western Digital My Book has been hacked
in German: The device will unlock work settings Reset, which deletes configuration and files. Curiously, however, folder structures are preserved, as are various media reports.
Western Media is currently investigating the incident. The company recommends that owners of the storage system remove the device immediately Internet to separate.
According to research by Ars Technica, two security holes led to the disaster. The hacker can petabyte data From Western Digital’s My Book Live and My Book Duo devices.
From time to time users report them data They recovered successfully using recovery tools. It’s unclear if this works reliably for everyone.
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”