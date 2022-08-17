DGAP-Adhoc: The Management Board of The Social Chain AG decides on measures to streamline the portfolio and adjusts the forecast for fiscal year 2022 | news

DGAP-Ad-hoc: The Social Chain AG / Keyword(s): Change in strategic company decision/forecast

The Management Board of The Social Chain AG decides on measures to streamline the portfolio and adjusts the forecast for the financial year 2022.

10.08.2022 / 23:05 CET/CEST

Regulation (EU) no. Disclosure of information in accordance with Article 17 of 596/2014, sent by DGAP – Service of the EQS Group AG.

The issuer/publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The securities are not subject to regulatory restrictions in any state of the United States of America or in any state of Columbia (collectively the “United States”), Canada, Australia or Japan or where such release would be illegal or where the offering is located. Other restrictions apply. See Important Notice at the end of this publication.

The Management Board of The Social Chain AG decides on measures to streamline the portfolio and adjusts the forecast for the financial year 2022.

Berlin, August 10, 2022 Board of Management of The Social Chain AG (WKN: A1YC99, ISIN: DE000A1YC996, Ticker: PU11) (TSC) decided today on steps to realign the investment portfolio with the aim of further increasing the profitability of the entire group.

TSC then intends to sell related companies Ravensberger Matratzen GmbH (including the business operations of Möbelfreude Vertriebs GmbH), Carl Wilhelm Clasen GmbH, DEF Media GmbH and bytepark GmbH in the current fiscal year 2022. The first steps of implementation will be initiated at short notice. Specific sales steps will be communicated separately by TSC later.

In the context of the decided portfolio adjustment, TSC adjusts the sales forecast for the entire group for the 2022 financial year to approximately EUR 415 million.

www.socialchain.com

Announcer:

Jana Walker I Investor Relations

Kormanstrasse 22

10119 Berlin

+49 30 208 48 40 10

[email protected]

Important note

This announcement does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities of The Social Chain AG.

This communication is not intended for distribution, directly or indirectly, into or within the United States, and may not be distributed to “US persons” (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act) or to publications in public circulation in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities in the United States, and does not form part of any such offer or solicitation. The shares have not been registered and are not registered under the Securities Act, and may not be sold or offered for sale in the United States without registration under the Securities Act or registration by exemption under the Securities Act. The company does not intend to conduct a public offering of its shares in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, this publication applies only to (i) persons falling within section 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (“the Order”), (ii) persons falling within section 49(2) (a) of the Order; (d) to (high net worth entities, partnerships, etc.) or (iii) persons legally available under applicable securities laws (such persons collectively, “Related Persons”). This publication should not be referred to or relied upon by any person other than the person concerned.

The securities referred to in this announcement are not being sold or offered for sale in Canada, Australia or Japan or for the account of any person resident or domiciled in Canada, Australia or Japan. No action is taken to offer, purchase or distribute securities in countries where this is not permitted.

This publication does not constitute any investment recommendation. Investors should consult a professional advisor regarding the suitability of securities for investment by the concerned person.

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions and forecasts regarding the future business, results of operations and results of The Social Chain AG (“Forward-Looking Statements”). Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “believe,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” or “should,” or their negation, and similar variations or terminology. Forward-looking statements include all matters that are not based on historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions, forecasts and assumptions of the Management Board of Social Chain AG and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results, performance and event results, performance to differ materially. and events expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements may differ materially. Forward-looking statements contained herein should not be taken as guarantees of future performance or results and are not necessarily reliable indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this release. The Company does not update the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions contained in this release to reflect subsequent events and circumstances, nor does it reflect subsequent events or circumstances or errors resulting from this release. NEW INFORMATION, FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS OR OTHER CIRCUMSTANCES, ARE CORRECT AND NO OBLIGATION TO DO SO. Neither the Company nor any other person undertakes that any forward-looking statements or assumptions contained herein will materialize.

Contact:

John Walker | Investor Relations

[email protected]