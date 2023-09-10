Bronze for Canada! America goes home without a medal

With ambitious NBA talent, America wanted to become the basketball world champion. Not even a medal at the end. Canada on the other hand creates first.

America’s basketball stars also gambled on a bronze medal at the World Cup in Asia two days after losing to Germany in the semifinals. In the third-place match, head coach Steve Kerr’s team finished fourth in the tournament with a 118:127 (111:111, 56:58) overtime loss against Canada. The Canadians, on the other hand, won their first World Cup medal on Sunday in Manila, led by star player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31 points, twelve assists) and standout defender Dillon Brooks (39 points).

Even a sensational move by Michael Bridges, who intentionally missed a free throw at the end of regulation time, wasn’t enough for Team USA. The United States did not take the bronze medal match in front of 10,666 spectators at the Mall of Asia Arena for granted. Paolo Banchero, Brandon Ingram and Jaren Jackson Jr. were not even used due to health reasons.

The US wants to go to the Olympics with a changed team

Behind Anthony Edwards (24 points) and Austin Reaves (23), very few professionals from an American team loaded with NBA professionals are reliable. Additionally, the defense was once again desolate. Two days ago, the USA lost 111:113 in the semifinals against Germany and missed their goal of a sixth World Cup title.

The Americans qualified for the 2024 Olympics with the World Cup result. Another team is expected in Paris. Players such as Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum have been speculated to return. Slightly older superstars Stephen Curry (35) and LeBron James (38) could also celebrate their return to the Olympics.