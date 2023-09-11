And now it’s hitting Canada: Trudeau is stuck in New Delhi after his plane broke down

Trudeau is in New Delhi after his plane broke down

The Canadian Prime Minister and his entire delegation are still in India after the G20 summit, but reluctantly. A technical glitch in the flight prevented them. He is the most important politician next to Foreign Minister Bearbock.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is currently unable to leave the country after the G20 summit in India due to a technical glitch with his plane. Shortly before the scheduled departure, the delegation was informed of a technical problem with the Airbus plane, according to a statement from his office, cited by Canadian media.

Details of the technical problems were not initially released, but they apparently cannot be resolved in the short term. “Our team will remain in India until other arrangements are made,” it said. Trudeau and his delegation arrived on Friday for a summit of leading industrialized and emerging nations in the Indian capital, New Delhi.

According to Canadian media, the plane has had several minor problems in the past, as has the replacement plane. Travel plans of members of the German federal government were also sometimes slowed by problems with Bundeswehr aircraft.

Most recently, it hit Foreign Minister Annalena Beyerbach, who had to cancel a planned trip to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji in August.