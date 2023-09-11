BMW subsidiary Mini produces new electric models at Oxford

BMW is investing hundreds of millions of pounds in its Mini factory in the UK, where it will produce two new electric models. The three-door Cooper and small SUV Aceman will roll off the production line in Oxford from 2026, British government sources said on Monday. The deal helps protect 4,000 jobs at the Oxford and Swindon plant. A third electric model, the Countryman, is manufactured in Leipzig.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the £600m (€700m) investment by the Munich-based group was “another shining example of Britain being the best place to build the cars of the future”. According to British media, BMW is also benefiting from government subsidies worth 75 million pounds in London.

Mini originally indicated that it wanted to move all production of its electric models to China, and to build only combustion engines in Oxford. It was seen as a major blow to Great Britain’s already troubled automotive scene. With significant incentives, the UK government was able to land several projects. In July, India’s Tata Group, owner of Jaguar Land Rover, announced plans to build a “gigafactory” for batteries in southern England. London is said to be supporting hundreds of millions of pounds of investment.