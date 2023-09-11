Tobacco Pickers: Locals look back in time in Canada

In 1972, three young men from Landeck embarked on an adventure in Canada. The goal of the time was to earn a lot of money as a lumberjack. However, they had no financial reserves, so they decided to cross the Canadian border illegally.

Landtech (Glee). Karl Graber, Zeppelin Probst and Fuzzy Huber set out in 1972 in “Tyrolean attire” with lederhosen and white socks. However, instead of working in the woods, they found themselves in the tobacco fields of Lake Erie, Canada. Canadian farmers were impressed by the hard work of the Tyrolean boys and offered them better wages if they returned to work the following year.

In 1973, Bussy Huber formed a group of six tobacco pickers who also came from his area in Austria. The group at that time included: Edmond Weinscheisen, Herbert Jungerl, Michael Vaclavicek, Alfred Guem Funds, and Raymond Garber of Vorarlberg. The work in the tobacco fields was hard and the accommodation the men lived in was very simple, but an abundant supply of good food was guaranteed. The men slept in a shed, showered in a glass house and the toilet was a 40 cm board with 3 round cutouts in the field.

After the harvest season, the boys took the opportunity to travel to America and Mexico, some of them to Acapulco. 50 years later, the men reunite to look at old photos and relive their youth as tobacco pickers in Canada. It was a time full of challenges and adventures that you will surely never forget.



