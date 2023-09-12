American XL Bully: Will Dogs Be Banned in the UK?

Another animal-related incident occurred in Great Britain, where a total of three people were killed by one American XL Pulley They were seriously injured. Among them was an eleven-year-old girl. The dog appeared to be out of control in the middle of a crowd in a Birmingham park, surveillance camera images show. A “tyrannical dog breed” must be banned now, Home Secretary Suella Braverman has called.

Video shows: American XL pulley spins freely

Last Saturday, September 9, 2023, a terrible event took place in Birmingham. Like the British Express According to reports, a total of three people, including an eleven-year-old girl, were bitten by the wild dog. In a video taken from the top deck of a passing bus, a large, powerful dog can be seen chasing panicked people in front of a petrol station. The enraged animal injured the shoulders and hands of two men who rushed to the girl’s aid. The shocking images were later shared on social network X (formerly Twitter).

The people were repeatedly beaten and dragged to the ground until the dog was finally captured by the alerted authorities and placed in a kennel. Police are investigating the incident and the dog’s owner will be spoken to.

Special breed dogs – strong, muscular and aggressive

After this event, attention turns to the appearance of the dog. This animal is a mixed breed called “American XL Bully”. It is not considered a separate dog breed, but the American Bulldog, English Bulldog, and Olde English Bulldog were bred from the white American Pitbull Terrier. D online. This hybrid has been around since the 1980s and has impressed many with its broad and muscular physique. To justify this, dubious breeders train animals to behave aggressively – even in Germany.

Berlin classifies the American XL bully as hazardous

“Horrible,” said British Home Secretary Suella Braverman, commenting on the animal attack and making it clear that the American XL bull should be banned. Mixed race endangers the safety of society and poses a particular risk to children. Not only that: in Germany too, over-farmed animals are repeatedly responsible for attacks on people. It was only in January this year that the Berlin Administrative Court classified the American XL Bully as a dangerous dog. However, a breeding dog cannot be banned – for a trivial reason.

The dog does not have its own breed – the only obstacle is through the detour

The UK Kennel Club, the umbrella organization of the British Kennel Club, must recognize the dogs as a separate breed in order to ban the breeding or breeding of American XL Bullies. Until this happens, breeding dogs cannot be put on the danger list and therefore cannot be banned. Even in Germany, the American XL Bully is not considered an independent dog breed because it does not meet certain criteria. So ban cannot be imposed in this country also. However, in Bavaria, there is a so-called permit requirement for American XL pulleys, but this is almost never granted. It is not clear what happens after frequent incidents.