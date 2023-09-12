Canada: Nova Scotia is decked out for the colorful season

As the green turns to gold, autumn begins in the province of Nova Scotia in eastern Canada, the famous “leaf-watching season” that attracts lovers of colorful landscapes from all over the world every year.

There are many ways to experience Nova Scotia’s spectacular fall foliage from a bird’s-eye view of the stunning coastal trails by foot and bike, or by helicopter. However, the charm of autumn does not end with the spectacular color of the leaves. This time of year the beautiful beach town of Mahon Bay comes alive with craft instructors.

A city full of horrors

Mahone Bay (c) Tourism Nova Scotia / Wally Hayes

With its Victorian homes, charming downtown shops, and sailboats on the deep blue waters, Mahone Bay is one of the province’s most picturesque towns on Nova Scotia’s south shore. The annual Mahone Bay Scarecrow Festival and Antique Fair takes place from late September to early October and attracts thousands of visitors each year.

The festival brings the town to life with more than 250 hand-crafted scarecrows artfully adorning the streets of Mahon Bay – creative versions of royalty and other famous people. The festival features one of Canada’s largest antique markets with some of the most renowned dealers on the East Coast.

Pumpkins trump everything

Shelburne (c) Tourism Nova Scotia / Ian Selig

Another fall highlight in Nova Scotia is the “Giant Pumpkin Regatta,” which takes place as part of the “Shelburne County Giant Pumpkin Festival” in Shelburne on the South Shore. Participants paddle the giant pumpkin, which in normal condition can weigh up to 1,160 kilograms.

Autumn offers a variety of activities – from apple picking to wine tasting to inspiring hikes through pumpkin fields. Lighthouses, fishing villages and forested cliffs take on their beauty and color in autumn, and in picturesque coastal towns, a stroll invites you to explore the various shopping opportunities with a coffee in hand.

Like colorful armor

Cabot Trail (c) Tourism Nova Scotia / Philidelab

The spectacular display of autumn colors is a delight every year. The view is especially breathtaking on Cape Breton Island. The majestic Cape Breton Highlands offer impressive scenery from viewpoint to vantage point.

The “Capote Trail” is one of the most beautiful panoramic roads in the world, with incomparable views – a must for photographers and nature lovers. Reached by gondola from the town of Ingonish, the summit of Cape Smoky offers breathtaking views of the colorful highlands, the Cabot Trail, and the Cape Breton North Coast.

www.novascotia.com