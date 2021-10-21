The supply situation at gas stations calms down

London. Fuel supplies at British gas stations are back to normal, according to the government. The BBC reported on Thursday, citing statistics from the British Department of Commerce. Accordingly, stocks at UK gas stations rose again to an average of 45 per cent – the last time in May.

Just a few weeks ago, drivers in Great Britain were having great difficulties. Many gas stations were left on dry land. It bottomed out on September 25, when average fuel supplies fell to 15 percent.

The background to the problems was the acute shortage of truck drivers in Great Britain. It is estimated that there is a shortage of around 100,000 truck drivers in the UK. Due to tighter immigration rules after Brexit, this can no longer be compensated for by EU staff in the short term. In addition, after the initial reports of jams, there was a sharp increase in fuel demand.

The British government called on the army to control the fuel crisis. In addition, a total of 5,000 temporary visas must be issued to truck drivers. However, interest in it was very limited.