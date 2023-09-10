Has the G20 become a valuable brand? At least the question of name change arose after the accession of the African Union.

Growth from Africa: Will the G20 soon be renamed the G21?

The G20 recently underwent its first expansion since its founding in 1999. During the summit held in India, the participating countries agreed to add the African Union (AU) as a second regional organization along with the European Union (EU). However, the group’s new name remains uncertain; Will it be called the G21?

Narendra Modi, the current chairman of the G20 and Prime Minister of India, is reluctant to advocate for a name change. After the expansion decisions during the summit in New Delhi, Modi said:I am proud to welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 family.” Notably, the word G21 did not appear during the summit discussions.

However, there are compelling arguments for a name change. The G20 has historically comprised 19 economically strong industrialized and emerging countries, as well as the recognized regional organization of which the European Union is considered a full member. This principle should logically be extended to the AU, which in some respects is comparable to the EU. Such an expansion would underline the commitment to develop collaborative relationships between countries of the Global North and South. However, supporters of keeping the current name argue that the G20 brand should remain unchanged due to its established recognition.

It should be noted that the nomenclature varies among other groups of leading Western democracies, such as the G7. Within the G7, the EU is recognized as a full member, but is not included in the number of only seven member states. If this numbering principle were applied to G20, it would be referred to as G19.

Historically, the G7 has undergone several expansions and contractions, each resulting in a name change. In 1975, the group initially consisted of the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Japan and was established as the “Group of Six” at the first summit held at Fort Rambouillet near Paris. This formation was developed from previous G5 meetings, from which Italy was initially excluded.

Canada joined as the seventh member in 1976, and Russia was gradually integrated into the group after the fall of the Soviet Union, finally becoming a full member in 2002. However, the G8 was relatively short-lived as Russia was kicked out of the group after annexing Crimea in 2014 and it again became the G7.

Additionally, the idea of ​​renaming the G21 may soon become obsolete for another reason. There is a real possibility that more members will join the G20 in the future. Regional organizations such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) have reportedly expressed interest in joining during the summit in New Delhi. In addition, Nigeria, Africa’s most populous and economically influential country, is actively seeking membership in the G20.

