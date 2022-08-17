Inflation in the UK has risen above 10 per cent

Only clothing and footwear prices fell in the month-on-month comparison. (Photo: AP) Buyers in London

London Already high inflation in the UK has accelerated. In July, consumer prices rose by 10.1 percent compared to the same month last year, the statistics office ONS reported in London on Wednesday. This is the highest rate since records began in 1997. According to the ONS’s back calculation, inflation was last higher in 1982. On average, analysts expect an increase of only 9.4 to 9.8 percent.

Inflation remains high compared to last month. In this respect, consumer prices increased by 0.6 percent in July. Analysts had expected a 0.4 percent increase. In a month-on-month comparison, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages and transport costs increased notably. On the other hand, prices of clothing and shoes fell.