Despite the crazy 3: 3 ratio with Lopez marches: Castilla’s promotion dream exploded

CastileDream Explosion: Castilla was not promoted, although after 1:1 in the first leg it was 3:3 in the second promotion final. The reason for this is the better qualification of CD Eldense, who will play in the Segunda División in 2023/24.







Eldens rises, Castella stays in the third division

Despite the initial 2-0 lead. Despite the return of Sergio Arribas from the first team squad. Great save though from Luis Lopez. And though the second tie: Real Madrid Castile Unsuccessful, CD Eldense was promoted to the Segunda División.

Like the first leg, the second leg of the final should not have a winner, and yet one team can celebrate at the end: the small club from Elda saved themselves in Serie B with a sometimes amazing 3:3, while Castilla, on the other hand, You must go to the third survival league. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Madrid, there was no penalty shootout, but a season-best qualification from the two-tiered third division should be decisive. Zwat, like Castilla, Eldense also had 69 points, but that was “only” enough for the Blancos to finish third in their group, while Eldense, the promoted team, finished second.

The hosts went into the second leg with that knowledge, and defended even more fervently, as was the second factor behind them. because in Estadio Nuevo Pepico Amat can be heard over and over from laser pointers or balls being thrown onto the field. Despite everything, Castilla not only played well, but also took a two-goal lead. Only Rafa Marin (26), then captain Carlos Dutour (34) made dreams of the first promotion since 2012 come true. But instead of leading 2-0 at half-time, it was “only” 2-1 at the end because Manu Nieto made the connection shortly before the half-time whistle (45+2).

Among Lopez’s saves: Arriba scores in extra time

In the second round, Carlos Hernandez then forced a par (68), so that later it went into overtime. Among a few of the hosts’ best chances, Merengue were awarded a penalty kick – which Ariba took to make it 3:2 (108th place), but just six pointers later Juanto Ortuño made it 3:3 (114th place). Substitute Carlos Aranda missed some chances and the score remained 3-3 and the Eldense returned to the first division in 60 years. And that without a single defeat on his land! Castilla, on the other hand, must be content with another year in La Liga football despite a furious season at times – with 58 goals none of the 40 third-tier sides have had more, and no team has scored more points than his land. And perhaps he faces a major upset, not only could top players like Arbias go, the future of coach Raul Gonzalez Blanco is far from clear. However: the fact that such a young team is only a goal short of promotion is unfortunate on the one hand, but also great – Raúl has done a great job in his fourth season as Castilla coach.

Game details CD Eldens 3-3 Real Madrid Castilla formation: Luis Lopez – Rafa Marin, Carrillo, Marvel (Peter Gonzalez, 73), Pablo Ramon, Obrador – Mario Martin (Theo Zidane, 102), Dutour, Nico Paz (Alvaro Martin, 73, Aranda, 87) – Arribas, Alvaro Rodriguez (Iker Bravo, 102nd place) Portals: 0-1 Rafa Marin (26′), 0-2 Dutour (34′), 1-2 Nieto (45′ + 2′), 2-2 Carlos Hernandez (68′), 2-3 Ariba (medium, 108′ ), 3:3 Ortuño (114.)











