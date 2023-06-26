conversion bar. The most important changes and rumors

According to French media reports, French President Emmanuel Macron wants to get involved in this case, amid rumors of a possible departure from soccer star Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain. When asked by a fan if Mbappe will stay with Paris Saint-Germain, Macron replied: “I don’t have any exclusive news, but I will try to encourage it.”

It seems that a letter from Mbappe to the heads of the Paris Saint-Germain club, in which he wrote that he did not want to use the option to extend beyond the next season, caused an uproar. So even this summer’s farewell is no longer out of the question, because only in this transfer window will a change bring the French champions a transfer fee. The Spanish champions, Real Madrid, are particularly interested in signing the 24-year-old.

The 2018 world champion already spoke to Macron when Mbappe was on the verge of an extension at Paris Saint-Germain last year. In an interview at the time, Macron confirmed that he would not interfere with transfers. Mbappe was advised to stay in France. When called upon in a friendly and informal manner, the president’s job is to defend the country.