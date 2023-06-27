For 200 million euros: Ryan Reynolds joins the Formula 1 team

Ryan Reynolds joins the Formula 1 team. The actor has acquired shares in the Alpine Racing team with the company. It is not the ‘Deadpool’ actor’s first participation in the sport.

Ryan Reynolds buys into Formula 1. Through his investment company Maximum Effort Investments, the actor acquired a 24 percent stake in the Alpine Racing team. Together with RedBird Capital Partners and Otro Capital, the Canadian is putting €200m on the table. This was announced by Alpine Racing, a subsidiary of French car manufacturer Renault, according to media reports.

“This collaboration is an important step to improve our performance at all levels,” Alpine President Laurent Rossi says in the annals. In the final season of Formula 1, the team finished fourth out of ten in the Constructors’ Championship.

Hollywood star post Ryan Reynolds It can be seen in the context of trend. Formula 1 is trying harder to gain a foothold in the United States. Brad Pitt is making a movie about the sport, which has long been a fringe sport in the United States.

Ryan Reynolds has already bought the Welsh Football Club

For Ryan Reynolds, the deal isn’t his first foray into the sport. Together with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, Reynolds bought Welsh football club AFC Wrexham. McElhenney is also a partner in Maximum Effort Investments with Reynolds and “Creed” star Michael B. Jordan.

Reynolds and McElhinney were followed by the cameras of the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary in their efforts to lead the underclass club upwards. Ryan Reynolds produced the documentary himself, which boosted the value of the club. In April 2023, AFC Wrexham were promoted to the fourth highest English league.

Ryan Reynolds is considered one of the richest actors ever. However, most of his estimated $350 million fortune did not come from movies. In 2019, he acquired a 25% stake in mobile phone company Mint Mobile. In March 2023, T-Mobile purchased the company for $1.35 billion. It is not known what Reynolds cut off.

