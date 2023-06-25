All news about sports

12:59 p.m

Constantine is sticking out

Sion’s sporting future looks bleak. President and financier Christian Constantin again confirmed his departure in the summer of next year to several Swiss media.

“It’s going to be a transitional year,” Falaise’s daily newspaper, “Le Nouvelliste,” quoted the sponsor as saying. After all, he couldn’t hire employees after June 30, 2024. The 66-year-old entrepreneur wants to leave the ill-fated group within a year. Compared to “Blick”, Konstantin takes a positive approach to the current situation: “Now the whole thing costs me less than last year.”

And newspaper “Novelist” reported that Konstantin spoke to his players at the Reds on Wednesday morning. His speech lasted no more than two minutes. Mario Balotelli, who was late, could no longer hear the president speak. The Italian is confident of his commitment for next season. According to “Blake”, contracts expire for only six players.

By the way, Constantine confirmed the steps that he announced on the legal stage. He wants to file a civil lawsuit if the Swiss Football League grants Yverdjohn a license for the Super League. In “Le Nouvelliste”, he explains: “In this case, I would seek financial compensation through legal channels from the league, which is unable to guarantee correct arbitration to all its members and fair licensing treatment”.

The second topic, the inadequacy of FC Sion’s infrastructure, was taken up by Konstantin in “Blake”: “By the end of the year you will know if professional football in the Valais has a future.” This statement is addressed to the city of Cetin, which, according to the architect, should talk about money for the stadium and training center. (sda)