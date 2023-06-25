New signing Jan Elvedi all goals with football FCK

A few weeks ago, Jan Elvedi was the first signing of the Kaiserslautern squad for the upcoming season. The defender is happy to be with FCK and has big goals for the Red Devils.

Central defender Jan Elvede has many qualities that he should enrich the game of 1. FC Kaiserslautern in the new season. The Swiss should draw on his experience – the 26-year-old has played 84 matches in the second division for SSV Jahn Regensburg, who have been relegated to the second tier in the past three years. In addition, Elvedi “has a lot of pace and dynamism,” according to FCK manager Thomas Hengen: “He has the right mentality for Betzenberg.”















Jan Elvedi: “I really wanted to join a traditional club”

And how does Elvedi see herself? “I describe myself as a very strong player,” said the newcomer in an interview with SWR Sport. “I like tackling – and I would also say it’s my greatest strength. I like defending up front, I’m a bit intense at tackles, I have good pace. With the ball I want to be safe and calm – something like that can you imagine me?”

And further: “I heard about the mentality in FCK. I hope I can implement it on the field.”















Elvedi is looking forward to his new assignment – and is happy to be at Kaiserslautern: “After Regensburg I wanted to move to a bigger club. I really wanted to join a traditional club – that’s why it’s FCK.”

“I feel better”

“It’s been very well received. Very nice people here at the club. The team itself, the team around it, the staff. I feel very comfortable – I’m happy to continue like this,” said the Swiss.

FCK is currently in a training camp in the United States. There the first foundations for the new season were laid. A few days ago, Dirk Schuster’s team beat the US second-division team, Louisville City, 2-1.

Louisville 1. Kaiserslautern won their first friendly match in the training camp, 2-1. FCK President Thomas Henegen sees the trip to the United States primarily as a team-building measure

The Red Devils are currently based in Saint Paul, Minnesota. There, the four-time German champions will play another friendly against MLS affiliate Minnesota United on June 29.

“We’re about to find each other.”

Elvedi said: “We have really good conditions here. The most important prerequisites are to be able to work well. Just the time change is a bit difficult – we all have to get used to it a bit”. “We find each other. And the longer we’re together, the better we’ll be.”

“I’m really in the mood to run into Betze”

The central defender is hot for the pre-season – and full of anticipation for the Red Devils supporters. “I’m really looking forward to Pitzenburg, the fans, the general atmosphere,” said Elvedi. “I’m really in the mood to run into Betze, experience it all live and soak up all the vibes.”

Now it’s up to Elvedi to score points in preparation and recommend himself for a regular place. And then he wants to help FCK play a carefree season. “I want to contribute to the team so I can get as much playing time as possible. And then I want to help the team achieve their goals.”