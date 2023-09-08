Current power outages in Göttingen on September 8, 2023: Outages may currently occur

In Göttingen, power went out in the Röringen area on Thursday evening. You can read all reports of power outages in Göttingen since September 7, 2023 and where to find help here at news.de

Those affected by blackouts will have to live with some restrictions for the duration of the blackout. Image: Adobe Stock/Victoria

Breakdowns and maintenance in Göttingen are up to date

According to Fehlauskunft.de, there is currently a report on the city of Göttingen. The responsible electricity supplier EAM Netz GmbH accordingly reported an outage in the supply area. On average, German residents enjoy a constant supply of electricity all but a few minutes of the year. Known faults are often called low voltage faults in one or a few households. For example, failures are not the norm in Göttingen in Lower Saxony, but they can always happen temporarily. If you would like to learn more about current events in the area, you will find detailed information about the work being done below.

The following disturbance is currently occurring in Göttingen on September 8, 2023

We are currently working on a temporary incident in the supply area power grid of EAM Netz GmbH. Region Schmiedestrasse (within a radius of about 500 metres) in Röringen, Göttingen (postal code 37077, district of Göttingen) Affected since September 7, 2023 at 11:19 PM, and the issue should be resolved as soon as possible by the responsible technicians. Unfortunately, the network operator did not provide any additional information on this matter. No outage has been reported by users so far.

(As of: 08.09.2023, 02:43)

Reporting a power outage in Göttingen: how to contact the responsible network operator

If affected by a power outage, first keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has tripped due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire department rescue control centers; In most cases there is no emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

Here you can access the error report from the responsible network operator EAM Netz.

What can we say about the German electricity grid?

The German electricity grid is 1.8 million kilometers long. To ensure that electricity reaches where it is needed, there is an advanced grid infrastructure that is divided into different voltage levels. The so-called Transmission System Operators, or TSOs for short, are responsible for national distribution in the high voltage range. In Germany there are four transport system operators that divide the federal territory geographically: Tennet in the north-south axis from Schleswig-Holstein to Bavaria, Umbreon in the west, 50Hz in the east in the area of ​​the new federal states and TransnetBW. In Baden-Württemberg. Their networks are connected to low-voltage distribution network operators via substations. Distribution network operators are local or municipal energy supply companies, such as widely deployed municipal utilities, that ultimately provide electricity to consumers.

Frequency of supply interruptions

Power grid outages occur from time to time, even if they are usually only regional and temporary. In Germany, a lot of efforts are being made in all areas to ensure uninterrupted energy supply; Statistically speaking, German families have to live without electricity for less than 20 minutes on average per year. In the UK, it is already more than an hour per year, and in some European countries such as Poland or Italy, it is more than 3 hours.

The Federal Grid Agency’s comparison of federal states shows that headline numbers for power outages range between 9 and 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes per year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, closely followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hessen, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein are the least vulnerable to power outages (about 9 minutes each).

