FIBA World Cup Germany vs USA Today: Who is Streaming the Semi Finals for Free on Live TV and Free TV?

It will meet Germany on Friday, September 8, 2023, in the semi-finals of the tournament Basketball World Cup 2023 Top USA favorite. Germany’s basketball players confidently walked through the group and intermediate rounds with a clean record. Captain Dennis Schröder’s team then beat Latvia 81:7 in the quarterfinals in Manila. And now the match against the five-time world champions, the USA, is the first of two chances for the medal of my dreams.

Here you will find all the information about the semi-finals between Germany and the USA in the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup 2023 Broadcasting on television and broadcasting.

FIBA World Cup – Germany vs USA: time, tip, broadcast

The semi-final match between Germany and the USA will take place on Friday, September 8, 2023. The final match will start at 2.40 pm German time. The World Cup match will be held in Manila, Philippines. There will be a free broadcast for basketball fans (more information to follow below).

Game information at a glance:

difference : Germany, United States of America

: Germany, United States of America competition : 2023 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup semi-finals

: 2023 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup semi-finals History and communication : Friday, September 8, 2023 at 2:40 pm

: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 2:40 pm place: Manila, Philippines)

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: Who will broadcast the Germany-US match on TV?

There is good news for all the fans here. The semi-final match of DBB vs USA will be streamed for free. the Magenta Sport shows this game live and in full length. Registration with Magenta Sport is not necessary for this purpose. The Telekom service provider actually costs money and can only be used with a subscription. However, the World Cup matches of the German basketball team are an exception to this. All other FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup matches will also be streamed by Magenta Sport, but subscription required.

Broadcasting on Magenta Sport: start of broadcast, commentators and participants.

Germany vs USA broadcast begins on Magenta Sport Friday at 1:45 pm So about an hour before the start of the match. like supervisor Alexander Schlüter leads by basketball highlight. Expert Pascal Roller will be there. Sit at the starting position Commentator Sebastian Ulrich and co-commentator Alexander Frisch are ready.

Who shows the Germany-USA match on the free broadcast?

There will only be free live streaming from one platform: Magenta Sport. Telekom broadcasts all German matches for free, and preliminary reports on the USA match begin on Friday at 1:45pm. Other World Cup matches can be watched for a fee.

A quick look at the broadcast of the World Cup semi-final match in Germany:

Free TV :-

:- Pay TV : Purple Sports

: Purple Sports Live broadcast: Purple Sports

FIBA Basketball World Cup – Dates: When will the final be held?

The 2023 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup ends on Sunday with the final match. The final match is scheduled to take place at 2:40 pm German time. The World Series title match will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. The arena can accommodate up to 20 thousand spectators.

Basketball president complains about TV situation

President of German Basketball Ingo Weiss A few hours before the semi-final match against the United States again about TV mode He complained at the World Cup. Weiss told Manila’s Bild newspaper on Friday that the fact that no channel “acquired the rights to Magenta and would show the matches infuriates me.” Germany’s first World Cup semi-final in 21 years will be broadcast exclusively on Magentasport on Friday and can be watched there for free. “Maybe ARD and ZDF are too conservative to venture into exciting sports like basketball,” Weiss speculated.

Weiss had already criticized public broadcasters in the European Union last year. RTL then reached the quarterfinals and received good ratings. This time, the private broadcaster decided not to buy a sublicense.

