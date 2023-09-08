Through the partnership, Bangladeshi nationals living abroad will get…

Dhaka, Bangladesh (ots/PRNewswire)

Bangladeshi citizens living abroad can now easily send money around the world as Nagad Limited, a leading mobile money service provider in Bangladesh, joins hands with TerraPay, a global payments network, to revolutionize the remittance landscape. across borders. This exciting collaboration marks a significant milestone in the region and provides Bangladeshi citizens living abroad a fast, secure and affordable way to send their hard-earned money to their families back home.

Nejad, known for its commitment to innovation and customer-focused solutions, has partnered with TerraPay to leverage its interoperability platform and extensive network spanning 200 countries. This strategic alliance enables Nagad to create a streamlined process for real-time cross-border remittances to ensure that Bangladeshi citizens living abroad and their families receive not only heightened security features, but also the government incentive of BDT 25 per BDT 1,000 when receiving remittances into wallets. Their own upholstery – all at the lowest cost.

Known for its global presence, TerraPay is authorized and regulated in 29 global markets. TerraPay is a key partner for banks, mobile wallets, money transfer operators, merchants and financial institutions around the world, contributing to a more comprehensive and comprehensive international financial ecosystem. Additionally, Visa’s strategic investment in TerraPay enhances the cross-border digital commerce experience for both consumers and small and medium-sized businesses.

This collaboration allows Nejad to connect to the global footprint of the TerraPay network, ensuring 24/7 service availability. Trust Bank Limited, a reputable private commercial bank in Bangladesh, played a key role in brokering the partnership between TerraPay and Nagad, enabling Nagad Limited to act as a remittance services provider licensed by Bangladesh Bank.

Ambar Sur, Founder and Managing Director, TerraPay, expressed his excitement about this partnership and said, “We are pleased to enter into this important partnership with Nagad to enable faster and safer remittance flows from Bangladeshi citizens living abroad. Wallets are the main factors for moving money home. TerraPay aims to ensure a smooth and instant process for the end user, which in most cases is for families. Nejad brings our brand closer to its purpose, and we are excited to leverage our interoperability platform to help simplify people’s lives.”

As Tanweer A. Mishuk, Founder and Managing Director of Nagad Limited, expressed his happiness about the agreement with TerraPay saying, “Since the beginning we have always tried to make people’s lives easier. Now Bangladeshi citizens living abroad in different countries can send their hard-earned money back home through Nagad Limited using the TerraPay network. We are very happy that we have been able to enter into this partnership. It is a real blessing for Bangladeshi citizens living abroad and their families.”

Headquartered in the UK, TerraPay believes that even the smallest payments deserve to be processed as securely across borders as larger payments. The Group is committed to continually developing an ever-growing payments superhighway that enables businesses to create transparent customer experiences by processing uninterrupted, secure and real-time global payments, no matter how small or large the amount. Licensed and regulated in 29 markets around the world, TerraPay has established itself as a leading global partner for banks, mobile wallets, money transfer operators, merchants and financial institutions to create a more comprehensive and inclusive international financial ecosystem. With access to a vast network of more than 7.5 billion bank accounts and more than 2.1 billion mobile wallets in 121 receiving and 208 sending countries, TerraPay enables its partners to become guides to the promise of an inclusive global financial architecture.

