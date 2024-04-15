Great Britain: Celebrity Big Brother: Princess Kate's uncle expelled – Entertainment

Gary Goldsmith took part in Celebrity Big Brother – but only briefly. Picture: Ray Burmiston/ITV/PA Media/DPA

They should breathe a sigh of relief in the royal family. Princess Kate's uncle is leaving the TV show “Celebrity Big Brother”. On the show he was also asked about his niece's current whereabouts.

LONDON – Princess Kate's uncle has left the British TV show “Celebrity Big Brother” after just a few days. Gary Goldsmith was voted out of the house first in the round on Friday evening. He told ITV he had the best time ever, adding that a project like this was actually outside his comfort zone. Goldsmith is the younger brother of Kate's mother, Carole Middleton.







He only commented cautiously on the show about his niece's health. When an interviewer asked: “Where is Kate?”, Goldsmith replied that he could not say anything for reasons of etiquette. But he confirmed that he had spoken to her mother and sister: “She is receiving the best treatment in the world.”

Kate came to the hospital in mid-January for a planned surgery. Daughter-in-law of King Charles III. The wife of the heir to the throne, Prince William, underwent abdominal surgery. She is now recovering at home.







The palace announced that she would not attend any appointments until after Easter. Despite the announcement and the urgent demand for privacy, there are rumors and conspiracy theories. When Goldsmith's interview on the show stressed her desire for Kate to return, he said: “She will come back, of course she will come back.”

This was not the first time that a member of the British royal family participated in a television program. In 2022, Mike Tindall competed in the British Jungle Camp – he is the husband of Zara Tindall. She, in turn, is the daughter of Princess Anne and therefore a cousin of the heir to the throne, William.