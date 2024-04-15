Prince William does not want to meet Prince Harry

Prince Harry traveled from California to the United Kingdom immediately after his father's cancer diagnosis was announced. However, there should be no meeting with his brother William.

As reported by many British media. Prince Harry The plane landed at London's Heathrow Airport on Tuesday afternoon (February 6) and then headed straight to Clarence House to see his father, King Charles. He is said to have spent about 30 to 45 minutes there with his father before he died king Continue towards Buckingham Palace and from there finally travel to the Sandringham country estate.

On this occasion, Charles appeared in public for the first time after his illness became known. Smile with Camilla for royal fans. Were fans hoping that Prince Harry and… Prince William Now that they've reconciled, those hopes are quickly dashed: William reportedly refused to meet with Harry, as reported by the Daily Mail and The Sun.

According to internal sources linked to “People” magazine. And “the sun” As we talked about, William himself currently has a lot to do: in addition to his father, who has cancer, he is also taking care of his wife, Duchess Kate. She also recently had to undergo abdominal surgery.

Prince Harry would like to meet his brother

According to the Daily Mail, Harry would have liked to meet his brother, but instead he spent the night in a London hotel.

It was also said that Prince William should now return to his next royal duties He was sidelined for nearly two weeks due to his wife being hospitalized. Some of the medals are scheduled to be awarded in the morning at Windsor Castle and a fundraising gala in the evening in London on Wednesday 7 February.

Given the recent developments surrounding his father, his return to public duties is likely to be more difficult than comfortable. It is likely that he now has many appointments to attend to as heir to the throne and representative of his father.

It is currently unknown how long Prince Harry will remain in the United Kingdom and when he will return to the United States to be with his wife, Duchess Meghan, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet. (ee/spot/pac)

