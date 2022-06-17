After the travel chaos of Pentecost: London Gatwick Airport has limited capacity

After the travel chaos at Whitsun airports in the UK, London Gatwick Airport is now working to limit its capacity.

As announced by the airport on Friday, a maximum of 825 take-offs and landings are scheduled to take place in July.

This is to prevent short-haul flights from being cancelled.

The letter said that this measure aims to prevent the cancellation of short-haul flights. The background is that airlines and plane handlers have laid off many employees during the pandemic, who are now lost due to a sharp rise in demand. Thousands of passengers were affected by the flight chaos around Pentecost.

The airport did not say how many flights were already planned that would be canceled due to the new regulation. However, the majority of trips will take place.

Stuart Wingate, managing director of Gatwick, said they have successfully hired 400 new employees. However, a number of companies had to struggle with staff shortages at the beginning of June. “By taking decisive action now, we aim to help aircraft handlers – as well as our airlines – better coordinate their flight programs with available resources.” (buck/dpa)