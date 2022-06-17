Casio launches dermatology camera and endoscope in Europe

Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. Today it announced that the DZ-D100 Dermatology Scope and DZ-S50 Dermatology Scope have completed compliance studies with the European Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and the company issued the EU Declaration of Conformity. *1 The DZ-D100 and DZ-S50 will be released in Europe in August and are expected to be produced by Casio Europe GmbH (Norderstedt, Germany) and Casio Electronics Co.Ltd. (Wembley, UK).

In Japan, sales of the DZ-D100, a dermatological camera that allows standard and close-up images of affected skin areas, and D’z IMAGE Viewer, a free computer program that facilitates management of images taken, began sales in May 2019 In March 2020, Casio launched the DZ-S50 , a lightweight dermatological scope that allows larger areas of the skin to be monitored. Casio also distributes its products in three other countries – the United States, Australia and New Zealand – as part of its efforts to further strengthen its business outside of Japan.

With the European Union Declaration of Conformity, the DZ-D100 and DZ-S50 are allowed to carry the CE marking to indicate that these products comply with the European Union’s conformity laws and regulations. After obtaining this certification, sales will start in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK*2 and other European countries in August.

*2 Although the UK left the EU on January 31, 2020, products sold in the UK may carry the same CE marking until June 2023.

By expanding sales in Europe to include those in the United States and Oceania, Casio is expanding its medical business and contributing to dermatology care around the world.

RCGP 2022 Annual Meeting (in association with Wonca Europe)

Jun 29 – Jul 1, 2022 / ExCel, London Home https://woncaeurope2022.org/en/rcgp

12 July – 16 July 2022 / International Congress Center Munich, Munich Home https://fortbildungswoche.de/

7 September – 10 September 2022 / Milan Congress Center, Milan Home: https://eadvcongress2022.org/congress/

